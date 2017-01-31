Seven-vehicle pileup on I-30

A seven-vehicle pileup in a single Interstate 30 eastbound traffic lane caused four people to be sent to three area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries early Friday evening. Vehicles are piled up at the scene of a wreck Friday on Interstate 30. As vehicles began to slow down for construction, an 18-wheeler struck them, causing a seven-car pileup involving more 18-wheelers and other vehicles.

