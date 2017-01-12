Rape suspect back in custody after arrest on warrant in Dallas
A rape defendant who has been a fugitive since failing to appear in court more than six months ago is back in Miller County, Ark., custody following a December arrest in Dallas. Denickolas Maurice Brown, 26, is accused of attacking a woman he met via FaceBook in November 2015.
