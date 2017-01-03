Program for assistance with utilities...

Program for assistance with utilities to be available Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Southwest Arkansas Development Council will open the Home Energy Assistance Program in Miller County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Life House Outreach Center of Texarkana, 915 East St., Texarkana, Ark. This program is for regular assistance only and provides limited benefits to eligible households.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The World Pervert only got People Wet 5 hr Yahoo Les Wood 5
The Word of God Says (Apr '13) 5 hr Yahoo Les Wood 222
News Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen... Dec 25 Wildchild 152
Christmas time Again 2013-216 Dec 22 Just Me 1
Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves Dec 17 Joe Kewl 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Dec 15 Yahoo Les Wood 18
Child Molester supporters in OKC Dec 11 Yahoo Les Wood 7
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC