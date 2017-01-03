Program for assistance with utilities to be available Tuesday
Southwest Arkansas Development Council will open the Home Energy Assistance Program in Miller County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Life House Outreach Center of Texarkana, 915 East St., Texarkana, Ark. This program is for regular assistance only and provides limited benefits to eligible households.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|5 hr
|Yahoo Les Wood
|5
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Yahoo Les Wood
|222
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|152
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC