Pretrial motions argued at hearing of man accused of shooting former girlfriend

Pretrial motions were argued at a hearing Tuesday in Miller County for a man accused of shooting his former girlfriend in January 2015. Curtis Theo Jones, 53, is scheduled for jury selection Jan. 30 before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones on a bevy of charges including attempted murder in connection with a Jan. 21, 2015, shooting in Texarkana, Ark.

