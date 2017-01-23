Plea negotiations continue as case nears trial date

A Texarkana man accused of shooting his former girlfriend in 2015 after she refused to have contact with him appeared before a Miller County judge Monday morning for his final pretrial hearing. Curtis Theo Jones, 53, is scheduled for jury selection Jan. 30 before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones on a variety of charges including attempted murder in connection with a Jan. 21, 2015, shooting in Texarkana, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.