Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
A Mineral Springs man who mailed letters to seven Arkansas mayors threatening to hang them if certain demands went unmet pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Texarkana federal court. Maverick Dean Bryan, 56, pleaded guilty to seven counts of mailing threatening communications, according to David Harris, an assistant U.S. attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Jan 21
|Played for fools
|1
|23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Former CO
|8
|Wondering what may have happened to:
|Jan 18
|George Nunn
|2
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Jan 18
|Yahoo Les Wood
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Jan 14
|wild_for_jesus
|7
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Jan 12
|Yahoo Les Wood
|224
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC