Pickup slams into log truck, killing Texarkana, AR, man

A Texarkana, Ark., man died when a pickup ran into the back of a loaded log truck the afternoon of Jan. 5 in Texarkana, Texas, authorities say. A log truck was driving off from a business when it was struck from the rear by a 2008 Ford pickup, Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said.

