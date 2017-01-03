Pickup slams into log truck, killing ...

Pickup slams into log truck, killing Texarkana, AR, man

22 hrs ago

A Texarkana, Ark., man died when a pickup ran into the back of a loaded log truck the afternoon of Jan. 5 in Texarkana, Texas, authorities say. A log truck was driving off from a business when it was struck from the rear by a 2008 Ford pickup, Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said.

