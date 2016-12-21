N.C. truck driver charged with rape in Texarkana

A North Carolina truck driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Texarkana truck stop has been charged with two counts of forcible rape. Jocelyn Louissaint, 47, also known as Joe Louis, is accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat, pinning her arms down and sexually assaulting her in his Freightliner tractor-trailer while parked Oct. 10 at a truck stop on Arkansas 108 in Texarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit.

