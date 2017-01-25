Mardi Gras gets $16K funding boost fr...

Mardi Gras gets $16K funding boost from A&P Commission

The Arkansas-side Advertising and Promotion Commission approved two requests for funding, turned down two others and tabled a fifth at its meeting Wednesday. The commission awarded $16,000 to help fund next month's downtown Mardi Gras celebration, contingent on the event's organizer forming a responsible nonprofit organization or partnering with one that already exists.

