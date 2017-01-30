Long-forgotten records offer peek into Texarkana's past
Dating from the early 1880s to the late 1970s, more than 130 volumes of legal records sat forgotten in a dusty space under the Municipal Auditorium's seats until workers looking for a fuse box cut through a padlock and found them this fall. Thousands of routine legal proceedings are recorded, many in handwritten script in the judge's, mayor's and justice of the peace's dockets, municipal court records and monthly state police reports.
