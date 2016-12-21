Lent '16 campaign $130,017, Arkansas senator-elect says in report

State Sen.-elect David Wallace, R-Leachville, owed himself $94,402.42 as of Saturday after lending his Senate campaign $130,017.95, according to his latest campaign finance report. In his ouster of state Sen. David Burnett, D-Osceola, Wallace reported raising $85,955 in contributions, spending $179,239.13 and earning $8.37 in interest, according to the campaign finance report filed last week with the secretary of state's office.

