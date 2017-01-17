Jail runner denies wrongdoing in death: Nurse accused of negligent...
Jail runner denies wrongdoing in death: Nurse accused of negligent homicide; lawyer says 20-year-old diabetic's own conduct lead to her death The company that manages the Bi-State jail denies any wrongdoing in responses filed last week to a civil lawsuit concerning the July 2016 death of a 20-year-old diabetic. Morgan Angerbauer was taken into custody June 28 for administrative violations of a Miller County, Ark., drug-related probation.
