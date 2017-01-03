Inmates accused of contraband

Two men being held in the Miller County jail for alleged crimes - including murder and assault - are now accused of possessing drugs and a weapon in their cell. Quintonious Levelt Parker, 34, and Rashod Rushing, 28, were allegedly the only occupants of Max Delta cell 909 when detention deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.