Four 'Generations' of art on display at TAMU-T
Teri Stover and Claudia Gorse hang paintings for the "Four Generations of Art" exhibit on Thursday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Art seems to build on itself from one successive generation to the next, artists of one generation inspiring the next through time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|11 hr
|Yahoo Les Wood
|5
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|Yahoo Les Wood
|222
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|152
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC