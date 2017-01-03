Fire damages Denny's kitchen, interior
A Texarkana, Ark., firefighter pops his head up Friday morning from behind the front facade of Denny's. A fire started in the kitchen after employees were attempting to clean behind a gas-powered grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Yahoo Les Wood
|223
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Fri
|Yahoo Les Wood
|5
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|152
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC