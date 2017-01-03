City files objection to center's sale
Both the Country Inn & Suites in Texarkana, Texas and the Arkansas Convention Center, shown, are in the process of changing ownership according to recent court filings. The city of Texarkana, Ark., and the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission have filed objections to the terms of a proposed sale of the Arkansas Convention Center in a Texas bankruptcy court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Yahoo Les Wood
|223
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Fri
|Yahoo Les Wood
|5
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|152
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC