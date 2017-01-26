Big Piph comes to South on Main

The Museum of Discovery turns its eyes toward the Force with "Science After Dark: 'Star Wars' Science," 6 p.m., $5. Listen Sister, Peach Blush and R.I.O.T.S. shake the rafters at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Cast and crew members from "Sister Act" hold a panel discussion on The Rep's new play, Clinton School of Public Service, Sturgis Hall, noon, free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.