Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing threats to 7 mayors over lack of prayer in schools
An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening seven mayors with hanging if they didn't meet his demands that included putting prayer and the Ten Commandments back in schools. The Texarkana Gazette reported that 56-year-old Maverick Dean Bryan of Mineral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors will recommend a 12- to 18-month prison sentence and dismiss a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TASD hires Norton as Athletic Director
|Jan 21
|Played for fools
|1
|23 mins. ago - Miller Co. sheriff denies violat... (Sep '10)
|Jan 19
|Former CO
|8
|Wondering what may have happened to:
|Jan 18
|George Nunn
|2
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Jan 18
|Yahoo Les Wood
|19
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Arkansas (... (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Rockie
|69
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Jan 14
|wild_for_jesus
|7
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Jan 12
|Yahoo Les Wood
|224
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC