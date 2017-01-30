Alumni association scheduled for April 21
The North Heights Alumni Association will hold its 80th annual banquet April 21 in the cafeteria at North Heights Junior High School, 2118 E. 35th St., Texarkana, Ark. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with dinner immediately following.
