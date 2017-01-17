A&P Commission will consider funding ...

A&P Commission will consider funding requests

At its first meeting of 2017, the Arkansas-side Advertising and Promotion Commission will consider several new funding requests and revisit others made last year. The commission will hear requests from 1894 LLC, Regional Music Heritage Center and Ultimate Challenge Productions/CBR Horizon at the meeting, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall, 216 Walnut St. Also on the agenda are consideration of a contract with Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and approval of a funding request by Texarkana Airport Authority.

