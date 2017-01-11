11 officers complete training at Miller County jail

Eleven new detention officers completed basic jailer's school Friday at the Miller County Detention Center, said a sheriff's office spokesman. The Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards certified jailer's course involves 56 hours of training that covers ethics, professionalism, jail standards, searching of persons and cells, prisoner transport, escape prevention, inmate discipline, use of force, constitutional rights, report writing, occupational stress and caring for special needs inmates, said Michael McQuerrey with Miller County Sheriff's Office.

