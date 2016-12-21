Truck falls from I-49 bridge, blocks U.S. 82
The Rev. Mike Akin, Texarkana, Ark., fire captain, and others from Fire Station 4 work the scene of a single-vehicle accident Tuesday at U.S. Highway 82. An 18-wheeler traveling southbound on Interstate 49 left the roadway, went down the embankment of the overpass and stopped on U.S. Highway 82. Traffic was blocked for more than an hour for cleanup.
