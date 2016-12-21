Truck driver faces two rape charges

A North Carolina truck driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Texarkana, Ark., truck stop has been charged with two counts of forcible rape by prosecutors in Miller County. Jocelyn Louissaint, 47, aka Joe Louis, allegedly held a knife to a woman's throat, pinned her arms down and sexually assaulted her in his Freightliner tractor trailer while parked Oct. 10 at the Flying J Truck Stop on Highway 108 in Texarkana, Ark., according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

