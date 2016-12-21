Scholarship to honor AHS history teacher Seymour
Texas A&M University-Texarkana has established a scholarship in honor of Eleanor Seymour, whose career as a history teacher at Arkansas High School left a lasting impact on many students. She attended Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La.
