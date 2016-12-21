Report: Despite claims, area crime rate is down

Despite negative reports on "click-bait websites," area crime rates have declined in recent years, according to a report commissioned by the Economic Development Council and the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. The report was spurred by the difference between residents' positive perception of safety in the Texarkana Metropolitan Statistical Area and various negative reports appearing on sites often described as "click-bait websites" according the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

