Quorum Court OKs tax incentive
A tax incentive to help bring 20 jobs to Texarkana, Ark., has the unanimous approval of Miller County Quorum Court. The Quorum Court voted Monday to endorse a state tax break to help defray the cost of Union Tank Car Co.'
