Police seek two in car thefts

Texarkana, Ark., Police Department is looking for two men in connection with several auto thefts from car dealerships after two of the stolen vehicles were used in an apparent break-in attempt at a local pawn shop, a police spokesman said. Members of TAPD's Criminal Investigation Division identified two suspects in the incidents and on Thursday, "numerous warrants" were issued for the pair, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.