Old advice on judicial donors cut, no...

Old advice on judicial donors cut, not revised

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas judges no longer are governed by an ethics rule that suggested they avoid learning about their campaign's donors, after staff attorneys Friday clarified the Arkansas Supreme Court's revised Code of Judicial Conduct. The high court deleted the code's old advice to avoid knowledge of donors' identities, which judges and legal experts have said was nearly impossible to follow, since judicial candidates attend their own fundraisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen... 9 hr USA 146
Christmas time Again 2013-216 Thu Just Me 1
The World Pervert only got People Wet Dec 20 wild_for_jesus 4
The Word of God Says (Apr '13) Dec 18 Yahoo Les Wood 221
Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves Dec 17 Joe Kewl 1
Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14) Dec 15 Yahoo Les Wood 18
Child Molester supporters in OKC Dec 11 Yahoo Les Wood 7
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC