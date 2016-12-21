Old advice on judicial donors cut, not revised
Arkansas judges no longer are governed by an ethics rule that suggested they avoid learning about their campaign's donors, after staff attorneys Friday clarified the Arkansas Supreme Court's revised Code of Judicial Conduct. The high court deleted the code's old advice to avoid knowledge of donors' identities, which judges and legal experts have said was nearly impossible to follow, since judicial candidates attend their own fundraisers.
