Lawmen: Boy, 14, accidentally slain
An Arkansas boy who authorities said was accidentally shot Monday night died Tuesday morning at a Louisiana hospital, an investigator for the Miller County sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office began investigating after the boy's friend, according to authorities, accidentally shot him sometime around 11 p.m. Monday, the Texarkana Gazette previously reported.
Read more at NWAonline.
