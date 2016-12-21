Kemp looks ahead to high court role
Dan Kemp and his wife, Susan, leave the state Capitol in Little Rock on Nov. 6, 2015, after he fi led paperwork to run for chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. Kemp won the election and will join the court in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|155
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Dec 20
|wild_for_jesus
|4
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|Yahoo Les Wood
|221
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC