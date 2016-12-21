Gazette's Top 10 Stories of 2016-Number 8: Arkansas-side police, city clash over parity pay

On Nov. 9, 2016, Chief Robert Harrison, of the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department, speaks against the use of funds designated for parity pay to balance the general fund account for the city. Arkansas-side police and firefighters got a pay raise in December, the result of a contentious, three-try process to make their salaries competitive with their Texas-side counterparts'.

