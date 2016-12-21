Gazette's Top 10 Stories of 2016-Number 8: Arkansas-side police, city clash over parity pay
On Nov. 9, 2016, Chief Robert Harrison, of the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department, speaks against the use of funds designated for parity pay to balance the general fund account for the city. Arkansas-side police and firefighters got a pay raise in December, the result of a contentious, three-try process to make their salaries competitive with their Texas-side counterparts'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration: Would you report undocumen...
|Dec 25
|Wildchild
|152
|Christmas time Again 2013-216
|Dec 22
|Just Me
|1
|The World Pervert only got People Wet
|Dec 20
|wild_for_jesus
|4
|The Word of God Says (Apr '13)
|Dec 18
|Yahoo Les Wood
|221
|Get Bob Bob DelGiorno off the airwaves
|Dec 17
|Joe Kewl
|1
|Enoch is around here somewhere,,, (Oct '14)
|Dec 15
|Yahoo Les Wood
|18
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Dec 11
|Yahoo Les Wood
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC