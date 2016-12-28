Courthouse at turning point

Courthouse at turning point

The condition of the Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana has prompted officials to consider remodeling it or building a new one. Leaders discussing the courthouse include Miller County Judge Larry Burgess, who leaves office Dec. 31; and his successor in the new year, Roy John McNatt; and Justice of the Peace Ernest Pender.

