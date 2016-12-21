Arkansas-side police agree to pay raise plan

Texarkana, Ark., police officers have voted to accept the current city budget, which provides them half a pay raise in July 2017 and the other half in January 2018, the Texarkana, Ark., Police Association announced in a news release today. TAPA plans to push for city financial policy reforms and may call for a special election to resolve the ongoing dispute over maintaining pay parity with Texas-side officers, according to the release.

