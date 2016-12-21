Arkansas-side police accept pay plan
Arkansas-side police reacted to a new parity pay raise proposal by announcing their acceptance of the current plan, which previously they had opposed. The Texarkana, Ark., Police Association voted unanimously Wednesday to "follow" the new city budget, the organization said in a news release.
