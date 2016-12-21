A&P Commission to review bankruptcy of Texarkana Hotels

The Texarkana, Ark., Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet today, and a "review" of Texarkana Hotels LLC's bankruptcy is the only agenda item. As incentive to build the Arkansas Convention Center, in 2012 the commission agreed to pay Texarkana Hotels $250,000 a year, as well as to refund hotel and restaurant taxes collected there, for 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.