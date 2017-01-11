Weather closes four eastern Idaho highways
The Idaho Transportation Department announced blowing and drifting snow have prompted the closure of Idaho 32, Idaho 33, Idaho 47 and U.S. 20/26/93 in eastern Idaho. a Idaho 32 is closed between Tetonia and Ashton .
