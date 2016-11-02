New faces compete for Teton commission

New faces compete for Teton commission

The candidates running for Teton County Commissioner in District 3 aren't much alike: Bob Heneage is a Democrat and architect, Mark Ricks a Republican farmer. But both are running for office for the first time after Ricks knocked out his cousin, Commissioner Kelly Park, in the primary.

News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
