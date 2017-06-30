Ex-Romney aide Williams breaks down Christie's woes
Republican consultant Ryan Williams, an aide to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, offered some choice insights on embattled New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Boston Herald Radio's "Morning Meeting" yesterday: Q: Chris Christie shut down the beaches because of a sort of stalemate in the budget process in New Jersey and then was photographed on the beach himself. A: Well, it seems for Chris Christie, a 15 percent approval rating is very liberating and he doesn't need to really care about his appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Randi
|70
|FAA to answer Teterboro flight path questions
|Jun 16
|Hackensack
|1
|Video: Residents speak out at Teterboro flight ...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|Doomed jet made late, hard turn into Teterboro,...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|I was fired for not signing off on jet leaking ...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|Teterboro aviation museum takes public into the...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|Veterans search for home for WWII submarine
|Jun 15
|okimar
|33
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC