Ex-Romney aide Williams breaks down Christie's woes

Republican consultant Ryan Williams, an aide to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, offered some choice insights on embattled New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Boston Herald Radio's "Morning Meeting" yesterday: Q: Chris Christie shut down the beaches because of a sort of stalemate in the budget process in New Jersey and then was photographed on the beach himself. A: Well, it seems for Chris Christie, a 15 percent approval rating is very liberating and he doesn't need to really care about his appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.