Advance Housing Seeks Front Desk Volunteers
Teterboro~ Advance Housing, Inc., located at 100 Hollister Road, is seeking a volunteer or two to meet and greet consumers and visitors at the front desk, answer telephone calls, and provide superior customer service with a smile. The hours and days are flexible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
