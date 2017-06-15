Residents speak out at Teterboro Aircraft Noise Abatement Advisory Committee meeting at Hackensack City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Video: Residents speak out at Teterboro flight path meeting Residents speak out at Teterboro Aircraft Noise Abatement Advisory Committee meeting at Hackensack City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.