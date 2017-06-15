Video: Residents speak out at Teterbo...

Video: Residents speak out at Teterboro flight path meeting

Residents speak out at Teterboro Aircraft Noise Abatement Advisory Committee meeting at Hackensack City Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Teterboro, NJ

