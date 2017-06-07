The Halal Guys to open June 17 in Teterboro8 minutes | Dining
The Halal Guys to open June 17 in Teterboro Expect gyros, hummus and falafel. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sEzU9k The Halal Guys were hoping to open in Teterboro this summer -- and it seems they're on schedule.
