The Halal Guys opening up new N.J. location

Sunday Jun 11

TETERBORO -- The latest expansion to the popular halal food cart in Manhattan that's been serving food for more than 25 years n in Teterboro . The Halal Guys Gyro and Chicken is expected to have a grand opening this Saturday, June 17 at its newest location at 4 Teterboro Landing.

