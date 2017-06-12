The Halal Guys opening up new N.J. location
TETERBORO -- The latest expansion to the popular halal food cart in Manhattan that's been serving food for more than 25 years n in Teterboro . The Halal Guys Gyro and Chicken is expected to have a grand opening this Saturday, June 17 at its newest location at 4 Teterboro Landing.
