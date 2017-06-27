Pilot remains unidentified a month after Teterboro crash
There are 1 comment on the The Jersey Journal story from Thursday Jun 15, titled Pilot remains unidentified a month after Teterboro crash. In it, The Jersey Journal reports that:
The man was from the Western United States and worked for Hawaii-based Trans-Pacific Jets for about one year. He was older than his 33-year-old co-pilot and had 15 to 20 years of flying experience.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 Friday Jun 16
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|Jun 25
|Randi
|70
|FAA to answer Teterboro flight path questions
|Jun 16
|Hackensack
|1
|Video: Residents speak out at Teterboro flight ...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|Doomed jet made late, hard turn into Teterboro,...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|I was fired for not signing off on jet leaking ...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|Teterboro aviation museum takes public into the...
|Jun 16
|Air
|1
|Veterans search for home for WWII submarine
|Jun 15
|okimar
|33
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC