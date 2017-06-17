Edgewater dog store force to stop selling
Edgewater dog store forced to stop selling animals Officials said the dogs were purchased from breeders, which isn't allowed in the borough. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tdx9fi Some of the puppies resting following their rescue by police from inside a van behind Just Pups in Paramus in 2016 An Edgewater store was forced to stop selling dogs on Friday because they were purchased from breeders which isn't allowed in the borough, officials said.
