ALLU Group Welcomes New Western U.S. Territory Manager

ALLU Inc., based in Teterboro, N.J., announced Scott Stogsdill as its new territory sales manager of the Western United States. He will be responsible for increasing and working with ALLU's network of dealers in the Western United States, as well as field sales activities.

