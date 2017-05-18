The Latest: Captain of crashed jet described as experienced
The Latest on Monday's fatal jet crash at Teterboro Airport : 5:45 p.m. A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit." Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport in New Jersey killed two crew members and damaged buildings in an industrial area.
