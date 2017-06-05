Teterboro's Circling Approach to Runw...

Teterboro's Circling Approach to Runway 1 Can Be Tricky

This week's Learjet 35A crash near Teterboro Airport serves as a reminder as to how tricky the circling approach to Runway 1 can be. A Learjet 35A crashed at Teterboro Airport in northern New Jersey earlier this week and there has been lots of conjecture about what might have happened.

