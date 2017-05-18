Teterboro plane crash: Video shows je...

Teterboro plane crash: Video shows jet coming in at high speed, sideways

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Operations are back to normal Tuesday morning at Teterboro Airport as the NTSB takes over the investigation of the deadly crash of a small Lear jet on Monday. The Lear 35 jet burst into flames as it came down a quarter mile short of the airport off Kero Road in an industrial area near the Carlstadt public work works facility, causing fire damage to 13 cars and two buildings.

