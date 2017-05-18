Teterboro plane crash: Video shows jet coming in at high speed, sideways

Operations are back to normal Tuesday morning at Teterboro Airport as the NTSB takes over the investigation of the deadly crash of a small Lear jet on Monday. The Lear 35 jet burst into flames as it came down a quarter mile short of the airport off Kero Road in an industrial area near the Carlstadt public work works facility, causing fire damage to 13 cars and two buildings.

