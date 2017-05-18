Teterboro aviation museum takes public into the cockpit
You can make that dream a reality when Teterboro Airport's Aviation Hall of Fame & Museum hosts an "Open Cockpit Weekend" this Saturday and Sunday. The public will get the chance to go inside historical planes and hear from pilots on how they work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Teterboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: International Portrait Studios (Sep '08)
|May 12
|Randi
|68
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May 3
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Wallington to strip administrator of role
|May 2
|wally red face
|1
|Police union blasts sheriff for alleged layoff ...
|May 2
|Hard knox
|1
|Bergen County Sheriff to lay off 26 officers, u...
|Apr 28
|Hard knox
|1
|There's some valuable pennies out there (Feb '07)
|Apr '17
|Ecjr
|125
|teterboro chrysler, dodge, jeep little ferry, nj
|Apr '17
|ddary51
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teterboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC