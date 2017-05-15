Teterboro Airport plane crash kills 2 A plane crashed in Carlstadt, N.J., on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rk1mbE BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. - A Learjet on its way to landing at Teterboro Airport on Monday afternoon crashed into the Carlstadt, N.J., public works building in a ball of fire that media reports said killed at two people on the plane but that local authorities said did not appear to harm anyone on the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.