Teterboro Airport plane crash kills 2
Teterboro Airport plane crash kills 2 A plane crashed in Carlstadt, N.J., on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rk1mbE BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. - A Learjet on its way to landing at Teterboro Airport on Monday afternoon crashed into the Carlstadt, N.J., public works building in a ball of fire that media reports said killed at two people on the plane but that local authorities said did not appear to harm anyone on the ground.
